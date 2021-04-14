Bill Cosby's wife to testify in defamation lawsuit Bill Cosby's wife, Camille, is expected to testify Monday morning in a defamation lawsuit against her husband after an overnight legal ruling. The comedian is being sued by seven women who claim he sexually assaulted them. They say he branded them as liars when they shared their story publicly. Camille Cosby's lawyers filed an emergency motion to delay the deposition, but a judge denied her motion. CBS News legal expert Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to break down what this means for Camille Cosby.