Bill Cosby trial: Trying "America's TV dad" Jurors were unable to reach a unanimous vote in the Bill Cosby trial, in which accuser Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee, claimed the comedian once known as "America's TV dad" drugged and sexually assaulted her at his home in 2004. Correspondent DeMarco Morgan talks with University of Pennsylvania criminal law professor David Rudovsky about the difficulties both Constand and Cosby faced on the stand.