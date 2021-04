Bill Cosby to give deposition amid new sexual assault claim The civil lawsuit by Judy Huth claims the comedian assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion in 1974 when she was 15. It’s Cosby’s first deposition since 2005, where he admitted to obtaining quaaludes with the intent of using them for sex with young women. Since then 40 women have come forward with sexual assault claims against Cosby. CBS News legal expert Rikki Klieman joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the upcoming deposition.