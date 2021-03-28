Live

Watch CBSN Live

Bill Cosby steps down from university post

Comedian Bill Cosby resigned his position on the board of trustees of Temple University, his alma mater. Also, E! names a new host for "Fashion Police." Suzanne Marques reports on the day's top entertainment headlines.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.