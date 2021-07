Bill Cosby claims vindication, while accusers say the justice system failed Comedian Bill Cosby told CBS News he feels vindicated after his conviction on sexual assault charges was overturned. But his accusers believe the court's decision shows the justice system has failed them once again. CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan spoke with Cosby after his prison release, and CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with one of his accusers, actress/artist Lili Bernard.