Bill Cosby heading back to court

Bill Cosby will head back to court on Tuesday. Cosby has a preliminary hearing on charges of criminal sexual assault, stemming from an incident in 2004. Criminal defense attorney Whitney Boan joins CBSN with more on what to expect.
