Bill Cosby freed from prison after Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturns sex assault conviction Bill Cosby is back home after spending nearly three years in prison. Pennsylvania's highest court overturned the disgraced comedian's 2018 sexual assault conviction on Wednesday, ruling he was denied a fair trial. CBS News' Jericka Duncan had the chance to speak with Cosby inside his home and has more on their conversation. Then, Kim Wehle, a professor of law at the University of Baltimore School of Law, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with a legal analysis of the court's decision.