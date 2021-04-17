Live

Bill Cosby criminal trial gets the go-ahead

A Pennsylvania judge has given prosecutors the green light to move forward with a criminal case against Bill Cosby. He has battled accusations of sexual misconduct from over 50 women, but hadn't been charged until recently. Jericka Duncan reports.
