Bill Clinton makes case for Hillary in major role reversal

Former President Bill Clinton will make history Tuesday night when he makes the case for his wife, Hillary, at the Democratic convention. For years, the spouses of future presidents have played vital roles at national political conventions, but with a former first lady running for the highest office -- and the potential for a first gentleman in the White House -- the political process reaches uncharted territory. Julianna Goldman reports.
