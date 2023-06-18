Bill Barr condemns alleged Trump conduct, but says “I don't like the idea of a former president serving time” Bill Barr, who served as attorney general under former President Donald Trump, tells "Face the Nation" that the former president is a "consummate narcissist" who "constantly engages in reckless conduct that puts his political followers at risk and the conservative political agenda at risk." While Trump has not yet been convicted of a crime or what a possible sentence would be, Barr said "I don't like the idea of a former president serving time in prison."