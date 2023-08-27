Watch CBS News

Biggest search for Loch Ness Monster in 50 years

Hundreds of people took part in a massive search for the mythical Loch Ness Monster this weekend. It was the biggest search for the legendary creature that supposedly makes its home in a Scottish lake in 50 years. Ian Lee reports.
