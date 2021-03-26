Live

Watch CBSN Live

Big development in treatment of Type 1 diabetes

On Thursday, researchers said they have developed a way to get Type 1 diabetics to produce their own insulin. It could be a huge development for the millions who suffer from the disease. Dr. Jon LaPook reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.