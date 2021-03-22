Live

Bieber gets fine, probation, for egg throwing

Justin Bieber received to two years probation and an $80,000 fine after pleading no contest in an egg-throwing incident. Plus, George Clooney gets an apology from a tabloid. Suzanne Marques has today's Eye on Entertainment report.
