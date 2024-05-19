Watch CBS News

Bidet sales are flush with success

Bidets are common in Asia but are only just now catching on in America. Contributor Kelefa Sanneh finds out what's behind this recent stateside surge in interest and checks out some of the options from Toto, the global leader in bidet sales.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.