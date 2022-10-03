Bidens to view hurricane damage in Florida, Puerto Rico: CBS News Flash Oct. 3, 2022 President Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to visit areas devastated by hurricanes Fiona and Ian in Puerto Rico and Florida. The Supreme Court begins a new term with its first black woman justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson. The justices are expected to take on cases involving affirmative action, voting and the environment. And the horror movie "Smile" topped the weekend box office with $22 million in ticket sales.