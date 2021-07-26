Biden's latest executive order could make it easier for Americans to quit their jobs President Biden's latest executive order promoting competition in the U.S. economy could make it easier for Americans to quit their jobs. Mr. Biden is proposing the Federal Trade Commission curtail the use of noncompete agreements, which are contracts that often restrict lower-paid employees from taking another job within their industry. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Irina Ivanova joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.