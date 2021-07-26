Live

Watch CBSN Live

Biden's latest executive order could make it easier for Americans to quit their jobs

President Biden's latest executive order promoting competition in the U.S. economy could make it easier for Americans to quit their jobs. Mr. Biden is proposing the Federal Trade Commission curtail the use of noncompete agreements, which are contracts that often restrict lower-paid employees from taking another job within their industry. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Irina Ivanova joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.