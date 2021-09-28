Biden's agenda hangs in the balance as Democrats struggle to pass crucial bills The U.S. appears to be on the brink of a major fiscal crisis and potential government shutdown as lawmakers scramble to pass key legislation. Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would've kept federal agencies funded through early December and raise the national debt limit, and moderate and progressive Democrats are clashing over President Biden's agenda. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave and CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN with the latest developments.