Biden, Zelenskyy strengthen U.S.-Ukraine alliance in Italy President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bilateral security agreement Thursday in Italy, committing U.S. support to Ukraine for the next 10 years. Also on Thursday, the leaders of the G7 nations agreed to give Ukraine a $50 billion loan to address the ongoing war with Russia. CBS News' Willie J. Inman reports on these developments and comments Mr. Biden made about his son Hunter's gun possession conviction this week.