Biden tours the West before California rally for Governor Newsom President Biden made his first visit to the West Coast on Monday since taking office. He's scheduled to campaign on behalf of California Governor Gavin Newsom in Long Beach ahead of Tuesday's governor recall election. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, USA Today White House correspondent Courtney Subramanian, and Politico congressional reporter Nicholas Wu join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details, plus the latest on the Afghanistan hearings and the battle in Congress over government spending.