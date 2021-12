Biden warns Putin of economic measures if Russia invades Ukraine President Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for two hours in what the White House called a "useful" virtual summit. Plus, Congress seems to have reached a deal to raise the debt ceiling. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang, National Journal columnist Josh Kraushaar and Washington Post chief correspondent Dan Balz join CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more.