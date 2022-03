Biden warns of potential Russian chemical attack ahead of NATO summit NATO released new estimates that up to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the war. Plus, President Biden said Russia potentially using chemical weapons is a "real threat." He is headed to Brussels to meet with NATO allies about the war in Ukraine. Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Ben Hodges joins "Red and Blue" to talk about Russia's threat and its apparent strategy in Ukraine.