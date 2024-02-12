Watch CBS News

Biden warns Netanyahu against Rafah operation

President Biden has been urging Israel to do more to protect Palestinian civilians caught in the crossfire in its war with Hamas. Retired U.S. Ambassador to Yemen Gerald Feierstein joins CBS News to assess the state of the U.S.-Israel relationship.
