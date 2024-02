Biden warns Israel over potential Rafah invasion; 6-week cease-fire deal in the works Cease-fire talks in Israel's war against Hamas appear to be picking up pace with hope for a six-week break in fighting in exchange for hostage releases and more aid deliveries to Gaza. Meanwhile, President Biden is warning Israel not to proceed with a major military operation in Rafah without a credible plan to protect civilians. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio has more.