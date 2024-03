Biden "very sincere" about his faith, Wilton Cardinal Gregory says Wilton Cardinal Gregory, the Archbishop of Washington, and Episcopal Bishop of Washington, the Ret. Reverend Mariann Budde, join "Face the Nation" for a conversation on faith in America on Easter Sunday. Gregory said that he believes President Biden is "very sincere" about his faith, but the president "picks and chooses dimensions of the faith to highlight while ignoring or even contradicting other parts."