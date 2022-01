U.S. troops on standby amid Russia-Ukraine tensions The Pentagon has 8,500 U.S. troops ready to deploy in case the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. President Biden held a lengthy call with European allies on Monday. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBS News about the briefing on this matter Congress will soon get, as well as President Biden's hot mic moment.