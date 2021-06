Biden says U.S. to donate 500 million doses to global COVID-19 vaccine supply "with no strings attached" President Biden formally announced Thursday that the U.S. would be purchasing 500 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to donate to 100 countries over the next year. The announcement was made during the first full day of his overseas trip. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.