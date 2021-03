Biden urges Senate to pass universal background checks for gun purchases For the second time in a week, President Biden is ordering flags lowered to half-staff because of a mass shooting. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, CBS News' Skyler Henry, and Politico White House correspondent and associate editor Anita Kumar spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano about the push for gun legislation from Democrats and where it heads next.