Live

Watch CBSN Live

Biden urges people not to panic after Colonial Pipeline cyberattack

President Biden urged Americans on Thursday not to panic in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, which caused the company to temporarily shut down the nation's largest fuel pipeline. "Do not get more gas than you need in the next few days," he said. "As I said, we expect the situation to begin to improve by the weekend and into early next week, and gasoline supply is getting back online, and panic buying will only slow the process."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.