Biden urges people not to panic after Colonial Pipeline cyberattack President Biden urged Americans on Thursday not to panic in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, which caused the company to temporarily shut down the nation's largest fuel pipeline. "Do not get more gas than you need in the next few days," he said. "As I said, we expect the situation to begin to improve by the weekend and into early next week, and gasoline supply is getting back online, and panic buying will only slow the process."