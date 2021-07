Biden urges Democrats to back $3.5 trillion budget plan as Child Tax Credit payments roll out President Biden met with fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill to shore up support for a new $3.5 trillion budget plan that could include an expansion of new Child Tax Credit payments. Republicans won't back the plan, so every Senate Democrat needs to be on board in order for it to pass. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN to discuss.