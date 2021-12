President Biden unveils Omicron plan as variant surges across U.S. The Biden administration is unveiling new plans to fight the spread of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant. CBS News correspondent Nancy Chen reports on the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the country. Then, Dr. Ben Weston, an associate professor of emergency medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin, joins Elaine Quijano on CBSN to discuss the latest.