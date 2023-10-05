Biden, concerned over Ukraine aid, could divert Defense Department spending The uncertainty surrounding House leadership means every other agenda item will have to wait until the speaker role is filled, including a deal on U.S. funding for the war in Ukraine. President Biden expressed his concern over the issue Wednesday, but he said, "I know there are a majority of members of the House and Senate in both parties who have said that they support funding Ukraine." CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has more.