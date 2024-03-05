Watch CBS News

Biden, Trump win in Texas, CBS News projects

CBS News projects Donald Trump and President Biden will both win their respective primaries in the state of Texas. Anthony Salvanto, Olivia Rinaldi, Nidia Cavazos, Aaron Navarro, Robert Costa and Nancy Cordes join with more.
