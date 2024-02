Biden, Trump visit border on same day judge blocks Texas immigration law President Biden and former President Donald Trump are holding competing events in Texas at the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday to call attention to the migrant crisis. Their visits come on the same day a federal judge blocked Texas state officials from implementing a law allowing them to arrest, jail and prosecute migrants who cross into the U.S. illegally. CBS News' Camilo Montoya-Galvez and Ed O'Keefe report.