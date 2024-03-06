Watch CBS News

Biden, Trump set for rematch with Haley dropping out after Super Tuesday

Following a dominating Super Tuesday from former President Donald Trump, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is expected to suspend her presidential campaign Wednesday morning. That sets up a redo of the 2020 election with President Biden the incumbent this time against Trump. CBS News campaign reporter Nidia Cavazos has more on Haley's decision to drop out. And Republican strategist Hogan Gidley and Democratic strategist Ashley Etienne joined CBS News with more reactions to Super Tuesday.
