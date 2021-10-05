Biden travels to Michigan to promote economic agenda as negotiations continue in Washington President Biden hit the road Tuesday to promote his pair of spending bills focused on American infrastructure, jobs and social safety net programs. He spoke from a trade union facility in Howell as Democrats in Washington continued to negotiate the size and scope of a $3.5 trillion spending bill. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with the latest as the U.S. nears its default deadline.