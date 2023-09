Biden travels to India for G20 focused on economy, climate change; Putin and Xi skip summit President Biden arrives in India Friday for the G20 summit, where leaders of the world's largest economies are expected to discuss economic development, climate change and infrastructure. Noticeably absent will be China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin, who will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to discuss a weapons deal. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe reports from New Dehli.