Biden to visit Baltimore bridge site, White House responds to Havana Syndrome report The White House has announced that President Biden will visit the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore at the end of the week. The administration on Monday also met virtually with Israeli officials over the IDF's planned offensive in Rafah. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes has more on those stories and the response to Sunday's "60 Minutes" report on Havana Syndrome.