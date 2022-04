Biden to speak on U.S. backing Ukraine: CBS News Flash April 28, 2022 The White House says President Biden will deliver remarks today on U.S. support of Ukraine. A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts docked with the international space station just 16 hours after launch. And an eight minute bidding war culminated in the world's largest blue diamond being sold for $57.5 million to an anonymous buyer in Hong Kong. It’s more than 15 carats.