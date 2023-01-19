Biden to get first-hand look at California storm damage: CBS News Flash Jan. 19, 2023 President Biden will survey the storm damage on California's Central Coast today. At least 20 people were killed in the “atmospheric river” storms. House lawmakers must agree on raising the national debt ceiling -- or the U.S. "could" default on its debt for the first time, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns. And New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is stepping down next month, after recent polls put her party "behind" its conservative rivals.