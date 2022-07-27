Biden to end isolation after testing negative for COVID-19 President Biden's doctor says he has tested negative for COVID-19, once on Tuesday night and again Monday morning. He will address the nation from the Rose Garden on his recovery and the importance of being vaccinated against the virus. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes and Dr. John Moore, professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medicine, both joined CBS News to discuss the president's bout with COVID-19.