Biden to confront Russia over cyberattacks during meeting with Putin President Biden is in Brussels for a NATO summit during the second leg of his first international trip since taking office. Later in the week, the president will have his first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more on the thorny subjects the leaders are set to discuss, plus the areas where they could potentially work together.