Biden: There's enough vaccine for every American despite Johnson & Johnson pause The Biden administration is pushing for patience as at least 46 states are pausing distribution of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, Associated Press White House reporter Kenneth Tucker, and Politico White House reporter Meridith McGraw join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss the pause, plus the Biden administration's plans to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan.