President Biden spends Thanksgiving in Nantucket while his Build Back Better plan hangs in limbo in the Senate President Biden is spending Thanksgiving with his family in Nantucket, Massachusetts, a tradition dating back to the president's time as a Senator. CBS News White House reporter Bo Erickson speaks with CBS News' Christina Ruffini about how Mr. Biden is spending his Thanksgiving and how he plans to tackle the nation's issues when he returns to Washington.