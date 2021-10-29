Biden tells Macron the handling of French submarine contract was "clumsy" In his first meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron since a spat over a canceled submarine contract in September, President Biden blamed a communications snafu, telling Macron that he "was under the impression that France had been informed long before that the deal would not come through." France's multibillion-dollar contract with Australia was canceled shortly before the U.S., Australia and Britain announced a new deal to produce nuclear-powered subs with American and British technology. Watch video of their remarks on CBSN.