Live

Watch CBSN Live

Biden tells Macron the handling of French submarine contract was "clumsy"

In his first meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron since a spat over a canceled submarine contract in September, President Biden blamed a communications snafu, telling Macron that he "was under the impression that France had been informed long before that the deal would not come through." France's multibillion-dollar contract with Australia was canceled shortly before the U.S., Australia and Britain announced a new deal to produce nuclear-powered subs with American and British technology. Watch video of their remarks on CBSN.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.