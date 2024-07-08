Watch CBS News

Biden tells congressional Democrats he's "firmly committed" to staying in race

President Biden on Monday sent a letter to Democrats in Congress stating again that he would not be dropping out of the 2024 race for the White House, despite the growing number of lawmakers calling on him to drop out. Biden has been on his heels since his debate performance against former President Donald Trump sparked concerns about his fitness for office. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes has more.
