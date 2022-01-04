Biden talks Omicron COVID variant in address to nation President Biden once again encouraged Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots in an address about the Omicron COVID-19 variant on Tuesday. Plus, the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection confirms it is requesting to speak with Sean Hannity. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave, Los Angeles Times White House reporter Eli Sokols and Boston Globe national political reporter Jess Bidgood join CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.