Biden student loan relief program blocked again: CBS News Flash Nov. 11, 2022 A federal judge in Texas has blocked President Biden's student loan forgiveness program, saying it skirted congressional authority. The Justice Department says it will appeal. The program was already on hold due to a separate lawsuit. A federal study shows that despite efforts to stop underage tobacco use, one-in-six high school students vape, smoke or use tobacco. And the “Black Panther” sequel “Wakanda Forever” is in theaters now.