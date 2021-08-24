Biden sticks to Afghanistan withdrawal deadline, with contingency plans President Biden on Tuesday said that he still expects to meet the August 31 deadline to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, but that he was working with the Pentagon to develop contingency plans in the event that operations need to be extended. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave, Politico White House correspondent and associate editor Anita Kumar, and The Washington Post's White House reporter and CBSN political contributor Sean Sullivan join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on a meeting the president had with G7 allies, and the latest on a House vote advancing key parts of the Biden agenda.