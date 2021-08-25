Biden stands firm on August 31 withdrawal from Afghanistan President Joe Biden says the U.S. is on track to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan by August 31. Over the past 24 hours, officials say they've evacuated about 19,000 people. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN to discuss the president's decision, the Supreme Court's ruling on former President Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy and Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to Vietnam.