Biden stands firm on ending "forever war" in Afghanistan

In his first address to the nation following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Biden called evacuation efforts a success. Politico's White House correspondent Natasha Korecki and The Washington Post's Capitol Hill reporter Rhonda Colvin join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on how the White House is responding to criticism over a number of Americans and allies left behind, and the latest push by Congress to pass legislation to help evacuees returning to the U.S.
